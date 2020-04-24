Hyundai-Rotem swings to red in Q1
14:15 April 24, 2020
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai-Rotem Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net loss of 7.4 billion won (US$ 6 million), swinging from a profit of 7.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 11.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 13.6 percent to 670.5 billion won.
