Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 April 24, 2020
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
April 20 -- A Seoul-based internet news agency says N.K. leader is recovering after a cardiovascular procedure
21 -- CNN reports the U.S. is looking into intelligence that the N.K leader is in 'grave danger' after surgery
-- Seoul's presidential office says no unusual signals detected from N. Korea
22 -- U.S. flies spy plane over Korean Peninsula to monitor N. Korea amid rumors over Kim's health
24 -- Trump says media reports on Kim's health 'incorrect'
(END)
Keyword