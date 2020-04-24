S-1 Q1 net profit down 6.1 pct. to 35 bln won
15:30 April 24, 2020
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- S-1 Corp. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 34.6 billion won (US$ 28 million), down 6.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 47.9 billion won, up 4.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 8.8 percent to 533.7 billion won.
