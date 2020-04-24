Hana Financial Group Q1 net income up 22 pct. to 674 bln won
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 674.1 billion won (US$ 545.6 million), up 21.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 879.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 749.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 108.4 percent to 20.61 trillion won.
The operating profit was 19.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)