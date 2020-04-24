Shinhan Financial Q1 net income down 1.7 pct. to 950 bln won
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 949.5 billion won (US$ 768.5 million), down 1.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 4 percent on-year to 1.25 trillion won. Sales increased 61.7 percent to 18.93 trillion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
