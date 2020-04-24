LG Hausys swings to black in Q1
16:21 April 24, 2020
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- LG Hausys Ltd. on Friday reported its first-quarter net profit of 4.3 billion won (US$ 3.5 million), shifting from a loss of 870 million won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 20.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 11 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 4.4 percent to 723.7 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
