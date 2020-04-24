S. Korea vows to expand ties with G-20 states to revitalize tourism
SEOUL, April 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday vowed to strengthen ties with major economies around the globe to revitalize the global tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the new coronavirus pandemic.
"South Korea will expand ties with different countries around the globe to revitalize the tourism industry," Tourism Minister Park Yang-woo said during an extraordinary G-20 virtual meeting of tourism ministers.
The gathering came as the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected more than 2.7 million around the globe, has decimated different industries, including tourism.
During the meeting, other participants also vowed to make efforts to avoid excessive restraints on essential travel.
The member countries also agreed to join hands to build up safer a tourism environment, according to the ministry.
