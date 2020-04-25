Korean-language dailies

-- Cheong Wa Dae says emergency relief payment for households to begin May 4 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Kim Chong-in to lead main opposition party hit by crushing election defeat (Kookmin Daily)

-- Cheong Wa Dae says relief pay due May 13 if lawmakers pass extra budget bill (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't to pay relief money to all people, issue 3.6 tln won worth of bonds (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae preparing to pay disaster relief money on May 13 (Segye Times)

-- Creditors inject 2.9 tln won into two flag carriers, 8 tln more needed to help overcome crisis (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Policy lenders to provide Korean Air with 1.2 tln won of emergency financial aid (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't seeks to expand size of extra budget for relief pay (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party, gov't agree to use state budget for all planned relief payment (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 2.9 tln won of emergency aid for Korean Air, Asiana Airlines (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Creditors to inject 1.2 tln won into Korean Air (Korea Economic Daily)

