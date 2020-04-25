1926 -- Sunjong, the last emperor of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), dies at age 53. The second son of Emperor Gojong and Empress Myeongseong ascended the throne in 1907, when his father was forced to abdicate by Japanese imperialists. After the Korean Peninsula was officially annexed by Japan in 1910, Sunjong was confined to his residence in Changdeok Palace in central Seoul, where he died.

