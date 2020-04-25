Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus

10 new virus cases confirmed, no new deaths again

10:23 April 25, 2020

SEOUL, April 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported 10 additional coronavirus cases Saturday amid no new deaths linked with the disease.

Ten more people in the country were diagnosed with COVID-19 the day before, bringing the total number of patients to 10,718, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Four of them arrived from foreign countries.

The death toll remained at 240 for the third consecutive day, with no report of new deaths for the past two days.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK