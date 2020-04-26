Go to Contents
Sunday's weather forecast

09:03 April 26, 2020

SEOUL, Arpil 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/06 Cloudy 20

Incheon 16/08 Sunny 10

Suwon 18/05 Sunny 10

Cheongju 19/06 Sunny 10

Daejeon 19/06 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 19/04 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 16/06 Rain 60

Jeonju 19/05 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 19/06 Cloudy 20

Jeju 17/11 Sunny 10

Daegu 20/07 Sunny 10

Busan 19/09 Sunny 0

(END)

