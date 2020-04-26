Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #coronavirus-testing kit

S. Korea considers introducing faster coronavirus testing kit

15:08 April 26, 2020

SEOUL, April 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's health authorities said Sunday they are considering introducing a coronavirus testing kit that could produce results in about one hour for emergency operations or women in labor.

Jeong Eun-kyeong, head of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), told reporters that authorities are reviewing a plan to allow doctors to use the one-hour polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing kits in case of emergency.

"We are considering applying the kits to emergency operations or emergency childbirths," Jeong said.

Jeong said health authorities are also considering using the faster testing kit for ordinary people.

This file photo taken Feb. 6, 2020, shows COVID-19 testing reagents produced by a local company. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK