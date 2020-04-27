Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Demand for travel spikes in upcoming major holiday, concerns rise over eased social distancing (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling, opposition parties agree on how to finance disaster fund (Kookmin Daily)
-- 38 North says trains probably belonging to Kim staying in Wonsan (Donga llbo)
-- It's not over yet with next 9 days critical (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un out of public view for 15 days, no breakthrough in inter-Korean relations (Segye Times)
-- Speculation grows for 15 days, mystery over Kim Jong-un (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Unification minister confident Kim Jong-un in control of military, no unusual movement in N. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't pushes to pay 70 pct of salaries to furloughed USFK workers (Hankyoreh)
-- Where is Kim Jong-un? A train spotted near resort facilities in Wonsan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Changing future strategy for car industry from sharing to delivery (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National debt expected to rise from 729 tln won to 850 tln won this year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- COVID-19 within bodyguards keeps Kim out of public (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Tensions rise on unconfirmed reports of Kim Jong-un's death (Korea Herald)
-- Doubts raised over Moon's efforts on inter-Korean relations (Korea Times)
(END)