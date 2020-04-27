Korean-language dailies

-- Demand for travel spikes in upcoming major holiday, concerns rise over eased social distancing (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling, opposition parties agree on how to finance disaster fund (Kookmin Daily)

-- 38 North says trains probably belonging to Kim staying in Wonsan (Donga llbo)

-- It's not over yet with next 9 days critical (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Kim Jong-un out of public view for 15 days, no breakthrough in inter-Korean relations (Segye Times)

-- Speculation grows for 15 days, mystery over Kim Jong-un (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Unification minister confident Kim Jong-un in control of military, no unusual movement in N. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't pushes to pay 70 pct of salaries to furloughed USFK workers (Hankyoreh)

-- Where is Kim Jong-un? A train spotted near resort facilities in Wonsan (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Changing future strategy for car industry from sharing to delivery (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- National debt expected to rise from 729 tln won to 850 tln won this year (Korea Economic Daily)

