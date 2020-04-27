(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 27)

The COVID-19 trajectory in Korea started with the first patient on Jan. 20, peaking at a daily tally of 909 new cases on Feb. 29, and new infections falling to around 10 since April 18. The worst-case scenario has been avoided ― so far ― without Korea completely shutting down its economy. Cabin fever and the desire for a measure of freedom lurks in people's hearts, but various developments warn us that COVID-19 is no longer an emergency situation, but a constant presence inseparable from our lives.