GS Retail Q1 net income up 370.7 pct. to 49.4 bln won
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 49.4 billion won (US$ 40 million), up 370.7 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 88.8 billion won, up 314.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 2.8 percent to 2.14 trillion won.
The operating profit was 316.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
