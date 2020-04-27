Korea Zinc Inc Q1 net profit down 7.5 pct. to 142 bln won
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 141.9 billion won (US$ 115.1 million), down 7.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 204.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 177.5 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 15.8 percent to 1.73 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
