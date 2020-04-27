Unid Q1 net profit up 4.1 pct. to 16.7 bln won
13:27 April 27, 2020
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Unid Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 16.7 billion won (US$ 13.6 million), up 4.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 8.5 percent on-year to 19.5 billion won. Sales increased 3.1 percent to 218 billion won.
