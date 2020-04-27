Samsung Heavy Industries remains in red in Q1
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net loss of 227 billion won (US$ 185.1 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 47.8 billion won for the January-March period, compared with an operating loss of 33.3 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 25.3 percent to 1.82 trillion won over the cited period.
The operating profit was 36.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
