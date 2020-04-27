Industrial Bank Of Korea Q1 net profit down 10 pct. to 501 bln won
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank Of Korea on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 500.5 billion won (US$ 408.2 million), down 10.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 661.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 744.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 60.6 percent to 7.93 trillion won.
The operating profit was 17.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
