S-Oil turns to loss in Q1

15:56 April 27, 2020

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net loss of 880.6 billion won (US$ 718.2 million), turning from a profit of 113.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1 trillion won for the January-March period, compared with an operating income of 270.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 4.2 percent to 5.19 trillion won over the cited period.

The operating profit was 56.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

