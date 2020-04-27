Go to Contents
USFK dependent tests positive for coronavirus; total infections at 26

17:23 April 27, 2020

SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) -- A family member of an American soldier stationed in the southeastern city of Daegu tested positive for the coronavirus Monday, U.S. Forces Korea said, bringing the total number of infections among its population to 26.

The dependent of the service member at Camp Walker, who is a U.S. citizen, returned from the United States last week and transited to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, where he underwent mandatory testing, according to USFK.

All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea from overseas must conduct a 14-day quarantine, be monitored for symptoms and complete two COVID-19 tests with confirmed negative results to exit quarantine.

"Despite the confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness ... and continues to maintain a robust combined defense posture to protect the Republic of Korea against any threat or adversary while maintaining prudent preventive measures to protect the force," USFK said in a release.

This photo, captured from the U.S. Army Garrison Daegu Facebook page, shows U.S. Forces Korea commander Gen. Robert Abrams (C) inspecting the commissary of Camp Walker in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on March 2, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

