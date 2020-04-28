Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- No repentance from Chun Doo-hwan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Unprecedented crisis: We need K-economy exceeding K-quarantine (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'We cannot sit idle for inter-Korean cooperation,' Moon says (Donga llbo)
-- Moon seeks 'peaceful economy with Kim,' rules out rumors over his health (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Post-coronavirus test; seniors at middle, high schools start school days (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea already injected 1.7 tln won in 204 different kinds of regional coupons (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Despite landslide victory of left, males in 20s lean to right (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 'Cooperating against new coronavirus to serve as opportunity for inter-Korean relationship' (Hankyoreh)
-- 52 pct of convicts for child porn get suspended sentence (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Shops shutting down in Myeongdong; 1 out of 3 goes out of business (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- After 2 years of preparation, Lotte hits back with new online platform (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Rail reconnection project formally starts (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon vows to expand inter-Korean cooperation on summit anniversary (Korea Herald)
-- Chun attends defamation trial hearing (Korea Times)
