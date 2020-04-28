Korean-language dailies

-- No repentance from Chun Doo-hwan (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Unprecedented crisis: We need K-economy exceeding K-quarantine (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'We cannot sit idle for inter-Korean cooperation,' Moon says (Donga llbo)

-- Moon seeks 'peaceful economy with Kim,' rules out rumors over his health (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Post-coronavirus test; seniors at middle, high schools start school days (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea already injected 1.7 tln won in 204 different kinds of regional coupons (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Despite landslide victory of left, males in 20s lean to right (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Cooperating against new coronavirus to serve as opportunity for inter-Korean relationship' (Hankyoreh)

-- 52 pct of convicts for child porn get suspended sentence (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Shops shutting down in Myeongdong; 1 out of 3 goes out of business (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- After 2 years of preparation, Lotte hits back with new online platform (Korea Economic Daily)

