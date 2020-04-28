Amorepacific Group Q1 net income down 42 pct. to 95 bln won
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Amorepacific Group on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 94.8 billion won (US$ 77.3 million), down 41.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 66.8 percent on-year to 67.9 billion won. Revenue decreased 22.1 percent to 1.27 trillion won.
The operating profit was 17.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
