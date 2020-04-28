Samsung Electro-Mechanics Q1 net little changed at 133 bln won
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 133.2 billion won (US$ 108.6 million), up 0.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 32.1 percent on-year to 164.6 billion won. Revenue increased 7.9 percent to 2.22 trillion won over the cited period.
The operating profit was 10.0 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)