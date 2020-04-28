Go to Contents
Daewoo E&C Q1 net up 25 pct. to 62 bln won

08:51 April 28, 2020

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 61.9 billion won (US$ 50.5 million), up 25.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 120.9 billion won, up 22.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 2.2 percent to 1.98 trillion won.

The operating profit was 20.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
