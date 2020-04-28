Go to Contents
Delivery of Cheongung anti-aircraft guided missile system to military completed

09:46 April 28, 2020

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's first locally developed anti-aircraft guided missile system has all been delivered to the military, the arms procurement agency said Tuesday.

Cheongung, the first indigenously developed mid-range surface-to-air guided missile, is capable of striking a hostile aircraft at an altitude of up to 40 kilometers.

Dubbed the "Korean Patriot," the system has been deployed since 2015, after the Agency of the Defense Development completed its development in 2011, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

"We have built a foundation to protect our sky with a weapons system that we have developed," the administration chief Wang Jung-hong said.

"By succeeding in developing a system to intercept ballistic missiles based on the radar technology additionally secured in the process of developing Cheongung, we have established a base to build a Korean-style missile defense system," he said.

In this undated photo, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, a guided missile is fired from a launcher of the Cheongung anti-aircraft missile defense system. On April 28, 2020, the arms procurement agency said the delivery of Cheongung, the first indigenously developed mid-range surface-to-air guided missile, to the military was completed in the month. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

