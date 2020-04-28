SK Networks remains in red in Q1
09:57 April 28, 2020
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 5.3 billion won (US$ 4.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 18.1 percent on-year to 41.2 billion won. Sales decreased 4.9 percent to 2.87 trillion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
