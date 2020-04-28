Seoul shares down slightly late Friday morning
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Tuesday morning due to foreign and institutional selling.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 5.42 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,917.35 as of 11:20 a.m.
After opening higher, the main index fluctuated between negative and positive terrain before taking a downward direction due to massive selling by both foreign institutional buyers.
Top-cap shares traded mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 1 percent, while SK hynix, a major chipmaker, gained 0.36 percent.
The South Korean currency was changing hands at 1,226.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.6 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)