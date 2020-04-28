Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Hanmi Science Q1 net up 8.9 pct. to 6.5 bln won

14:11 April 28, 2020

SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 6.5 billion won (US$ 5.3 million), up 8.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 7.8 percent on-year to 8.6 billion won. Revenue increased 13.9 percent to 214.4 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK