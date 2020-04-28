Hanmi Pharm Q1 net profit down 33 pct. to 12 bln won
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Pharm. Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 11.5 billion won (US$ 9.4 million), down 33.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period rose 10.8 percent on-year to 28.7 billion won. Revenue increased 4.9 percent to 288.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 15.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
