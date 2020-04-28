Jeju Air's Eastar Jet takeover delayed due to overseas regulatory hurdle
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's leading low-cost carrier, said Monday its acquisition of smaller local rival Eastar Jet Co. will be finalized next month as foreign regulators are still reviewing their merger.
Jeju Air signed a deal to acquire a controlling 51.17 percent stake in Eastar Jet from its parent Eastar Holdings Inc. for 54.5 billion won (US$45 million) in March in its expansion strategy.
Jeju Air already paid 11.95 billion won to Eastar Holdings last month, with the remainder originally scheduled to be paid Wednesday.
"The payment is expected to be made next month as Vietnam and Thailand have yet to approve the combination of the two carriers," a company spokesman said over the phone.
Jeju Air has said the acquisition will help it gain a bigger market share and strengthen the company's competitiveness in global markets.
South Korea has two full-service carriers -- Korean Air and Asiana Airlines Inc. -- and seven low-cost carriers -- Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet, T'way and Fly Gangwon.
Two more LCCs -- Air Premia Co. and Aero K Airlines Co. -- are expected to join the market next year, bringing the country's total number of LCCs to nine.
AK Holdings, the holding firm of South Korean retail conglomerate Aekyung Group, holds a 59.93 percent stake in Jeju Air.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)