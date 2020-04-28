Korea hit by three minor quakes in two days

The Geumsan quake occurred at 12:06 p.m., 8 kilometers north of the mountainous county, at a depth of 10 km. The epicenter was at 36.16 degrees north latitude and 127.43 degrees east longitude, the agency said. Except for its sea area, South Chungcheong has been hit by an inland quake for the first time since October 2018, when a 2 magnitude quake occurred.