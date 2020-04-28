Cheil Worldwide Inc Q1 net income up 11 pct. to 25 bln won
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 25.1 billion won (US$ 20.5 million), up 11 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 5.1 percent on-year to 30.5 billion won. Sales decreased 16.1 percent to 681.2 billion won.
The operating profit was 4.7 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
