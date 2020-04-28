NH Investment & Securities Q1 net down 82 pct. to 31 bln won
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- NH Investment & Securities Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 31.1 billion won (US$ 25.4 million), down 81.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 53.8 billion won, down 77.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 75.3 percent to 6.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 16.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
