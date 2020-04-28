Samsung Engineering Q1 net down 33 pct. to 69.5 bln won
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 69.5 billion won (US$ 56.7 million), down 33.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 85.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 119 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 17.8 percent to 1.59 trillion won.
The operating profit was 10.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
