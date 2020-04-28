LG Innotek shifts to black in Q1
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 80.6 billion won (US$ 65.8 million), swinging from a loss of 33 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 138 billion, compared with a loss of 11.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 46.9 percent to 2.01 trillion won.
The operating profit was 42.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
