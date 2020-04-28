Opposition picks ex-campaign chief to lead embattled party
SEOUL, April 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's main opposition party, which suffered a crushing defeat in the April 15 elections, on Tuesday picked a veteran politician to lead its interim leadership committee.
In a 177-84 vote, delegates of the United Future Party (UFP) picked Kim Chong-in, who shaped its election campaign in the recent general elections, to chair the party's interim leadership committee.
Kim will officially take the post once floor leader and acting party chief Shim Jae-chul approves the result.
In the recent election seen as a referendum on President Moon Jae-in, the main opposition and its satellite party managed to secure only 103 seats in the 300-seat parliament. The liberal Democratic Party (DP) and its affiliate party won 180 seats.
Former UFP chief Hwang Kyo-ahn immediately stepped down after losing to DP heavyweight and former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon in a key constituency in Seoul.
