Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Trump #Kim Jong-un

Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment

01:41 April 29, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un well amid reports that he is gravely ill, but refused to comment further.

"I just don't want to comment on that ... I just wish him well," Trump said at the White House, according to a pool report.

He did not respond to a question about whether Kim is still alive.

This AP photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump speaking during a meeting with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on April 28, 2020. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK