Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
01:41 April 29, 2020
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un well amid reports that he is gravely ill, but refused to comment further.
"I just don't want to comment on that ... I just wish him well," Trump said at the White House, according to a pool report.
He did not respond to a question about whether Kim is still alive.
