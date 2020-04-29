Go to Contents
Pompeo, Swedish counterpart discuss N. Korea, coronavirus

03:38 April 29, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with his Swedish counterpart Tuesday about North Korea, the coronavirus and other issues of mutual importance, the State Department said.

Pompeo and Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde discussed "several topics of bilateral importance, including COVID-related disinformation, regional cooperation, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the department said in a readout.

"The Secretary also expressed his desire for close Transatlantic cooperation during the pandemic, as both nations look to revitalize economic ties," it said.

Sweden provides consular assistance to Americans in North Korea as Washington and Pyongyang have yet to establish diplomatic ties.

The Nordic country has previously helped secure the release of U.S. detainees in the North.

In October, it hosted denuclearization negotiations between U.S. and North Korean officials on the outskirts of Stockholm and invited both sides to return to continue discussions.

However, no further meetings materialized as Washington and Pyongyang remain far apart on how to match the North's denuclearization steps with U.S. concessions, such as sanctions relief.

This Reuters file photo shows U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Yonhap)

