Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Meritz Securities Q1 net profit down 28 pct. to 102 bln won

08:03 April 29, 2020

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Meritz Securities Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 102.3 billion won (US$ 83.5 million), down 27.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 12.8 percent on-year to 144.7 billion won. Revenue increased 149.9 percent to 7.06 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK