LG files patent suit against Turkish firm over steam technology
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it has filed a patent lawsuit against a Turkish home appliance maker over infringements on its steam technology applied in washing machines.
The South Korean tech firm filed the patent lawsuit against Beko, an affiliate of Turkish consumer electronics giant Arcelik A.S., with the Mannheim District Court in Germany.
LG said Beko infringed its patent regarding user interface, particularly with a technology that suspends the steam function even if consumers select it after putting heat-sensitive fabrics in the washing machine.
This is not the first time that LG has started a legal battle against Beko over patents.
Last September, LG filed patent lawsuits against Beko, Arcelik and Grundig, also an affiliate of Arcelik, over infringements on its ice-making technology applied in freezers.
