Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Samsung Card Q1 net income down 6.7 pct. to 112 bln won

09:20 April 29, 2020

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 112.2 billion won (US$ 92 million), down 6.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 150.5 billion won, up 2.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 3.6 percent to 912.6 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK