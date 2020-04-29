Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Q1 net profit up 71.8 pct. to 41.1 bln won
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 41.1 billion won (US$ 33.7 million), up 71.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 33.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 26.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.3 percent to 777.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 15.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
