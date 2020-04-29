Seoul stocks extend gains late Wednesday morning
11:34 April 29, 2020
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Wednesday morning on gains in major stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 17.56 points, or 0.91 percent, to 1,951.65 as of 11:20 a.m.
Most large-cap stocks were trading mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics was unchanged, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix was up 0.96 percent.
Financial stocks were bullish. Major banking group KB Financial gained 2.2 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,218.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.6 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)