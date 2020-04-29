Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea braces for long holiday amid virus slowdown
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout)
SEOUL -- South Korea reported yet another single-digit increase in the number of coronavirus infections with just nine new cases Wednesday, but the country is keeping a watchful eye on this week's holidays, which could lead to more cases.
The number of COVID-19 infections in South Korea reached 10,761, marking the 11th day in a row that the number of new infections stayed at 15 or below, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
(3rd LD) Samsung expects weak results after solid Q1 performance on chip biz
(ATTN: CHANGES lead; ADDS more info throughout, 3rd photo)
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Wednesday delivered a solid first-quarter earnings performance on the back of its chip business despite the coronavirus outbreak, but the company expected its bottom line to go down in the current quarter as the pandemic will significantly affect demand for some of its key products.
The world's leading memory chip and smartphone manufacturer said its operating income increased 3.43 percent on-year to 6.4 trillion won (US$5.2 billion) in the January-March period, and sales rose 5.61 percent on-year to 55.3 trillion won.
-----------------
(LEAD) Trump says he wishes N.K. leader well, refuses further comment
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with Trump's remarks, background)
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wishes North Korean leader Kim Jong-un well amid reports he may be gravely ill, but refused to comment further.
Trump has offered varying assessments since reports on the North Korean leader's alleged health issues began emerging last week.
S
-----------------
(2nd LD) Korea's industrial output falls 0.3 pct in March amid virus pandemic
(ATTN: ADDS vice finance minister's remarks in last 3 paras)
SEJONG -- South Korea's overall industrial output fell 0.3 percent in March from a month earlier, data showed Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic hit exports and private consumption.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea, however, showed production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries rose 4.6 percent from a month earlier.
-----------------
Recovered virus patients retest positive due to 'inactivated' virus fragments: experts
SEOUL -- South Korean health experts said Wednesday that recovered coronavirus patients may have tested positive again due to virus fragments that have been inactivated.
As of Tuesday, a total of 277 people who recovered from COVID-19 have retested positive here, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
-----------------
(LEAD) No unusual movements detected in N. Korea despite rumors over Kim's health: defense chief
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; ADDS comments by defense minister throughout)
SEOUL -- No unusual movements have been detected in North Korea despite rumors about its leader Kim Jong-un's health, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said Wednesday, stressing that Kim's absence from public view is not new.
Kim last appeared publicly in state media on April 11, when he presided over a meeting of the Politburo of the ruling Workers' Party. His weekslong absence, including skipping an annual event marking the birth anniversary of his grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung, has sparked rumors about his health.
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Digitalized movie theater coincides with new contactless trend stemming from coronavirus
SEOUL -- At a theater of CGV, a multiplex chain run by South Korea's entertainment giant CJ Group, in Yeouido, western Seoul, a special and interesting experiment has been carried out: zero-contact cinema.
While the novel coronavirus pandemic has kept even film buffs away from theaters for months to avoid possible infection from human contact, the cinema operator has come up with services removing any interactions
(END)