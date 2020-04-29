Samsung SDI Q1 net income down 98.7 pct. to 729 mln won
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 729 million won (US$ 0.6 million), down 98.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 54 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 118.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 4.1 percent to 2.39 trillion won.
The operating profit was 48.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
