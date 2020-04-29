Korea Aerospace Industries Q1 net profit up 87.1 pct. to 79.5 bln won
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 79.5 billion won (US$ 65.3 million), up 87.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 66.1 billion won, up 97.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 31.2 percent to 827.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 35.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
