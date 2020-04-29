Lotte Fine Chemical Q1 net income up 5.6 pct. to 43.1 bln won
13:50 April 29, 2020
SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net income of 43.1 billion won (US$ 35.4 million), up 5.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 51 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 37.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7.1 percent to 349.9 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)