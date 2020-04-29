Go to Contents
Hyosung turns to loss in Q1

14:27 April 29, 2020

SEOUL, April 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net loss of 2.9 billion won (US$ 2.4 million), shifting from a profit of 25.2 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 12.5 billion won, down 69.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 8.6 percent to 676.9 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

