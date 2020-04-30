Go to Contents
Ex-PM Lee's popularity tops 40 pct in presidential hopeful poll

10:00 April 30, 2020

SEOUL, April 30 (Yonhap) -- Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's favorability rating as a potential presidential contender has climbed to above 40 percent, further strengthening his front-runner position, according to a survey Thursday.

The journalist-turned-politician's favorability rating stood at 40.2 percent, according to a Realmeter survey of 2,522 voting-eligible adults nationwide. The poll, commissioned by media outlet OhmyNews, was conducted from April 20-24.

The latest figure represents a 10.5 percentage point increase from a similar survey carried out by the polling agency a month ago. The former prime minister has led the polls of potential presidential candidates conducted by Realmeter for 11 consecutive months.

Lee won a parliamentary seat for the key Seoul Jongno constituency in the recent April 15 general elections and stands as one of the central leaders of the ruling Democratic Party.

After setting a record as the longest-serving prime minister since the country adopted the direct presidential election system in 1987, Lee returned to politics as soon as he finished his term in office in mid-January.

Before serving as a governor of South Jeolla Province and prime minister, he was a four-term lawmaker based in the province.

Lee was trailed by Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung with 14.4 percent and Hong Joon-pyo, a former conservative presidential candidate, with 7.6 percent.

Hwang Kyo-ahn, former head of the main opposition United Future Party, stood at fourth place with 6.0 percent, dropping two notches amid his party's landslide loss in the elections.

In this file photo, former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon campaigns as a then-candidate in Seoul's Jongno constituency on April 14, 2020, the eve of the general elections. (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

